Hershey Company (HSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Hershey Company (HSY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.804 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HSY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HSY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $172.79, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSY was $172.79, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $174.23 and a 37.68% increase over the 52 week low of $125.50.

HSY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) and Post Holdings, Inc. (POST). HSY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.72. Zacks Investment Research reports HSY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.44%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HSY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HSY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HSY as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SZNE with an increase of 19.24% over the last 100 days. CWS has the highest percent weighting of HSY at 4.27%.

