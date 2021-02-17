Hershey Company (HSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Hershey Company (HSY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.804 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HSY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HSY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSY was $151.38, representing a -6.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $161.83 and a 37.77% increase over the 52 week low of $109.88.

HSY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Cosan Limited (CZZ) and J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF). HSY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.11. Zacks Investment Research reports HSY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.9%, compared to an industry average of 14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HSY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HSY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HSY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBJ with an increase of 19.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HSY at 4.59%.

