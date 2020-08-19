Dividends
HSY

Hershey Company (HSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Hershey Company (HSY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.804 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HSY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.01% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $149.59, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSY was $149.59, representing a -7.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $162.20 and a 36.14% increase over the 52 week low of $109.88.

HSY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Cosan Limited (CZZ) and J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF). HSY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports HSY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.24%, compared to an industry average of 23.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HSY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HSY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HSY as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)
  • First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTCS with an increase of 26.05% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of HSY at 4.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSY

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular