Hershey Company (HSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Hershey Company (HSY) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.804 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HSY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.01% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $149.59, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSY was $149.59, representing a -7.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $162.20 and a 36.14% increase over the 52 week low of $109.88.

HSY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Cosan Limited (CZZ) and J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF). HSY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports HSY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.24%, compared to an industry average of 23.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HSY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HSY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HSY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTCS with an increase of 26.05% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of HSY at 4.92%.

