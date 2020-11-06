Hershey Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $447.28 million, or $2.14 per share. This compares with $325.31 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $388.13 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $2.22 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $388.13 Mln. vs. $340.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.86 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q3): $2.22 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.18 to $6.24

