Hershey Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $268.90 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $312.84 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $273.03 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $1.71 billion from $1.77 billion last year.

Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $273.03 Mln. vs. $275.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q2): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.