Hershey Co. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $395.79 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $271.14 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $400.57 million or $1.92 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $2.29 billion from $2.04 billion last year.

Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $400.57 Mln. vs. $342.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.92 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.8 -Revenue (Q1): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.79 - $6.92

