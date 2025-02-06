Hershey Co. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $796.59 million, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $349.04 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $546.36 million or $2.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $2.887 billion from $2.657 billion last year.

Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

