Hershey Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $62.72 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $180.89 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $246.46 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.1% to $2.61 billion from $2.07 billion last year.

Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.72 Mln. vs. $180.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $2.61 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.

