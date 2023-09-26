Hershey Canada Launches First Plant-Based Chocolate Bar In Canada

(RTTNews) - Hershey Canada, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hershey Co. (HSY), announced Tuesday the launch of its first-ever plant-based chocolate, HERSHEY'S OAT MADE. It offers all of Hershey's iconic, smooth and creamy taste in a completely vegan format.

HERSHEY'S OAT MADE is the first vegan chocolate to be introduced in Canada by Hershey's. The bars will be available in two delicious flavors, Creamy and Almond & Sea Salt.

The company said the bars are now available in the confectionary aisle in major grocery retailers across Canada.

Made using oat flour in lieu of dairy, HERSHEY'S OAT MADE bars are 100% vegan, non-GMO Project Verified & have no artificial flavors.

