Hershey call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hershey (HSY) with 13,629 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 26.51%. Jan-25 180 calls and 12/6 weekly 185 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on February 6th.
