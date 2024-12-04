Hershey call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hershey (HSY) with 13,629 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 26.51%. Jan-25 180 calls and 12/6 weekly 185 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on February 6th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HSY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.