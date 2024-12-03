Hershey call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hershey (HSY) with 8,745 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 23.83%. 12/6 weekly 190 calls and Dec-24 190 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on February 6th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HSY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.