Hershey call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hershey (HSY) with 8,745 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 23.83%. 12/6 weekly 190 calls and Dec-24 190 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on February 6th.
