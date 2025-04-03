Hershey To Buy LesserEvil

(RTTNews) - The Hershey Company (HSY) Thursday said it has agreed to buy LesserEvil, maker of organic, delectable snacks.

The company expects the addition of LesserEvil to further expand its snacking portfolio.

"Investing in LesserEvil brings a multi-category, better-for-you snacks platform to extend our offerings into new categories and forms, reaching new consumers in more eating occasions," said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. "This high-growth brand not only complements our beloved confection and salty snack brands but also brings additional manufacturing capabilities and capacity to meet growing consumer and retailer needs."

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval with anticipated closing later this year.

