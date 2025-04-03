Markets
HSY

Hershey To Buy LesserEvil

April 03, 2025 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Hershey Company (HSY) Thursday said it has agreed to buy LesserEvil, maker of organic, delectable snacks.

The company expects the addition of LesserEvil to further expand its snacking portfolio.

"Investing in LesserEvil brings a multi-category, better-for-you snacks platform to extend our offerings into new categories and forms, reaching new consumers in more eating occasions," said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. "This high-growth brand not only complements our beloved confection and salty snack brands but also brings additional manufacturing capabilities and capacity to meet growing consumer and retailer needs."

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval with anticipated closing later this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.