Hershey beats holiday-quarter sales estimates

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hershey Co HSY.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, boosted by price increases and steady demand for candy during the holiday season.

The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup maker's revenue rose 14% to $2.65 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.58 billion, based on Refinitiv data.

