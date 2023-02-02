US Markets
Hershey beats holiday-quarter sales estimates

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 02, 2023 — 06:47 am EST

Written by Uday Sampath for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hershey Co HSY.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, boosted by price increases and steady demand for candy during the holiday season.

The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup maker's revenue rose 14% to $2.65 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.58 billion, based on Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

