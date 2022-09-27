Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/29/22, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4297, payable on 10/17/22. As a percentage of HT.PRC's recent share price of $20.37, this dividend works out to approximately 2.11%, so look for shares of HT.PRC to trade 2.11% lower — all else being equal — when HT.PRC shares open for trading on 9/29/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.32%, which compares to an average yield of 8.00% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of HT.PRC shares, versus HT:

Below is a dividend history chart for HT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4297 on Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Tuesday trading, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HT) are up about 0.6%.

