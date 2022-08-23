Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $22.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HT.PRC was trading at a 7.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 29.65% in the "REITs" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HT.PRC shares, versus HT:

Below is a dividend history chart for HT.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :

In Tuesday trading, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HT) are off about 0.4%.

