Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HT.PRD was trading at a 0.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 38.34% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HT.PRD shares, versus HT:

Below is a dividend history chart for HT.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRD) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HT) are off about 0.2%.

