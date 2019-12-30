Markets
HT.PRD

Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, HT.PRD was trading at a 0.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 38.34% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HT.PRD shares, versus HT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for HT.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

HT.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRD) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HT) are off about 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HT.PRD HT

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular