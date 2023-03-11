Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Hersha Hospitality Trust said on March 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.04%, the lowest has been 2.03%, and the highest has been 9.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.77 (n=116).

The current dividend yield is 1.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.37% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hersha Hospitality Trust is $10.58. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 46.37% from its latest reported closing price of $7.23.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hersha Hospitality Trust is $390MM, a decrease of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hersha Hospitality Trust. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HT is 0.08%, a decrease of 60.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.74% to 30,899K shares. The put/call ratio of HT is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,468K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,417K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HT by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,424K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 84.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HT by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,310K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 94.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HT by 1,634.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,110K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 736K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HT by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations. The Company's 40 hotels totaling 6,250 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.