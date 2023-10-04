Hersha Hospitality Trust (FRA:H3U1) Price Target Increased by 5.14% to 9.25

The average one-year price target for Hersha Hospitality Trust (FRA:H3U1) has been revised to 9.25 / share. This is an increase of 5.14% from the prior estimate of 8.80 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.09 to a high of 9.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.01% from the latest reported closing price of 9.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hersha Hospitality Trust. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 20.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to H3U1 is 0.05%, a decrease of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.44% to 25,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 1,471K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares, representing a decrease of 25.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H3U1 by 38.02% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 1,309K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing an increase of 28.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H3U1 by 275.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,110K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 837K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares, representing an increase of 17.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H3U1 by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 707K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

