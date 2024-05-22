News & Insights

Stocks

Héroux-Devtek Soars with Record Q4 Results

May 22, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Heroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) has released an update.

Héroux-Devtek, a leading aerospace product manufacturer, reports a record-breaking fourth quarter with sales surging 18% to $184.1 million and profits soaring as earnings per share rise to $0.61 from $0.18 the previous year. The company’s operational success is reflected in a significant increase in operating income to $27.6 million and strong cash flows from operations, up to $19.7 million. Additionally, a record backlog of $951 million indicates robust demand for their aerospace products, particularly in the defense sector.

For further insights into TSE:HRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.