Héroux-Devtek Soars with Record Q4 Results

Héroux-Devtek, a leading aerospace product manufacturer, reports a record-breaking fourth quarter with sales surging 18% to $184.1 million and profits soaring as earnings per share rise to $0.61 from $0.18 the previous year. The company’s operational success is reflected in a significant increase in operating income to $27.6 million and strong cash flows from operations, up to $19.7 million. Additionally, a record backlog of $951 million indicates robust demand for their aerospace products, particularly in the defense sector.

