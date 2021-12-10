Heron's (HRTX) Zynrelef Gets FDA Nod for Label Expansion

Heron Therapeutics HRTX announced that the FDA has approved the supplementary new drug application (sNDA) seeking the expanded use of its extended-release solution, Zynrelef, in postoperative pain management.

Per the approval, Zynrelef is indicated for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures.

Heron estimates that Zynrelef will cover 7 million procedures annually, following the expanded approval.

Classified by the FDA as an extended-release product, Zynrelef is a fixed-dose combination of local anesthetic bupivacaine and low-dose nonsteroidal drug meloxicam. Bupivacaine is the current standard-of-care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control.

This sNDA to the FDA seeking label expansion for Zynrelef was filed in October 2021 based on consistent safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetic data from previously completed clinical studies. No new clinical studies were conducted for this sNDA.

We remind investors that earlier this year in May, the FDA granted approval to Zynrelef for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty.

Per the company, the use of Zynrelef can positively impact a patient’s well-being. An estimated 2 million Americans become persistent opioid users after receiving opioids following surgery. A decline in the use of opioids will help limit postoperative discharge opioids.

Heron also plans to submit another sNDA to the FDA in second-half 2022 to support a broad indication of soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures. If this second sNDA is approved, management expects to cover 14 million target procedures.

