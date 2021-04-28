Heron Therapeutics'(NASDAQ:HRTX) Share Price Is Down 43% Over The Past Three Years.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 43% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

Heron Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Heron Therapeutics grew revenue at 33% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While its revenue increased, the share price dropped at a rate of 13% per year. That seems like an unlucky result for holders. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

Heron Therapeutics shareholders gained a total return of 20% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 4% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

