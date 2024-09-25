News & Insights

Heron Therapeutics' Zynrelef Vial Access Needle Receives FDA Approval

September 25, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) announced that the FDA has approved the Prior Approval Supplement Application for the Zynrelef Vial Access Needle or VAN. Following this announcement, the stock is up 4% in pre-market trading.

The VAN is designed to streamline aseptic preparation while cutting withdrawal time to between 20 and 45 seconds. This new design replaces the existing vented vial spike with a more user-friendly, container-like option, which could lead to safer usage, greater adoption, and improved preparation efficiency.

The company anticipates the VAN's release in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $2.04, up 4.12%.

