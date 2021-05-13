Heron Therapeutics' Zynrelef Gets FDA Approval For Managing Post-Operative Pain For 72 Hours

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX), Thursday announced the FDA approval for Zynrelef in Managing postoperative pain for up to 72 hours. The company noted that the extended-release dual-acting local anesthetic could eliminate the need for opioids in pain management for up to 72 hours compared to the standard of care bupivacaine solution. Zynrelef is intended to use in adults undergoing soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy, and total knee arthroplasty.

Heron plans a commercial launch in July 2021. The drug during the phase 3 studies have demonstrated superiority to bupivacaine solution. Clinical studies included over 1,000 patients.

In U.S. 67 percent of patients undergoing surgeries were managed through opioids

