Heron Therapeutics Submits ZYNRELEF® Supplement to FDA

May 29, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

An announcement from Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) is now available.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the submission of a Prior Approval Supplement for its ZYNRELEF® extended-release solution to the FDA. This development could be significant for investors tracking the company’s progress in enhancing its pain management portfolio. The press release detailing this submission is expected to provide more insights but is not considered a formal regulatory filing.

