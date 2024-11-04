Heron Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership with New Board Appointment

Heron Therapeutics ( (HRTX) ) has provided an update.

Heron Therapeutics has appointed Michael Kaseta to its Board of Directors, bringing his extensive experience in corporate finance and biopharma commercialization to the company. Kaseta, currently the CFO and COO at Liquida Corporation, has a proven track record in financial leadership roles at various pharmaceutical firms. Heron’s CEO, Craig Collard, expressed confidence in Kaseta’s ability to contribute to the company’s growth, particularly in enhancing its portfolio of products aimed at improving patient care.

Find detailed analytics on HRTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.