News & Insights

Stocks

Heron Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership with New Board Appointment

November 04, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Heron Therapeutics ( (HRTX) ) has provided an update.

Heron Therapeutics has appointed Michael Kaseta to its Board of Directors, bringing his extensive experience in corporate finance and biopharma commercialization to the company. Kaseta, currently the CFO and COO at Liquida Corporation, has a proven track record in financial leadership roles at various pharmaceutical firms. Heron’s CEO, Craig Collard, expressed confidence in Kaseta’s ability to contribute to the company’s growth, particularly in enhancing its portfolio of products aimed at improving patient care.

Find detailed analytics on HRTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.