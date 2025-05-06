Heron Therapeutics Settles Patent Litigations With Mylan Pharma Regarding CINVANTI And APONVIE

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX), Tuesday said that it has entered into a settlement agreement to resolve the patent litigations with Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Viatris Inc. company, related to CINVANTI and APONVIE.

As per the agreement, Heron has granted Mylan a license to market generic versions of CINVANTI and APONVIE in the United States beginning June 1, 2032, or earlier under certain customary circumstances.

These patent litigations were initiated by Heron in September 2023 and January 2024 when Mylan submitted abbreviated new drug applications seeking FDA approval of generic versions of CINVANTI and APONVIE, respectively, prior to the expiration of the Heron Patents in 2035.

Heron's CINVANTI, same formulation as and APONVIE, is approved for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting.

