Heron Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (3c), consensus (3c)

Reports Q3 revenue $32.81M, consensus $36.93M. “We are pleased to report that with our prudent financial management and continued revenue growth we were able to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter,” said Craig Collard, Chief Executive Officer. “The future looks bright as we continue to grow all product revenue. The CrossLink partnership roll out, FDA approval of the VAN in September, and inclusion in the CMS Final Rule Non-Opioid Policy for Pain Relief, positions ZYNRELEF for significant growth within the surgical setting. We continue to deliver on our commitment to financial efficiency while growing revenue. The team has made great strides in the transformation of Heron over the past year. We are looking forward to a strong Q4 which is off to a great start. As such, we are narrowing guidance for full-year 2024.”

