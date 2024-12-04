Heron Therapeutics patent victory removes ‘major overhang,’ says Northland

Northland says Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) achieved “a decisive victory” in its Cinvanti patent litigation against Fresenius Kabi USA with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The court upholding the validity of the company’s Cinvanti patents that extend until 2035 protects its $95M-plus Cinvanti franchise and removes “a major overhang” to Heron shares, says the analyst, who has an Outperform rating and $9 price target on the stock.
