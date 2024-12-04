News & Insights

Stocks

Heron Therapeutics patent victory removes ‘major overhang,’ says Northland

December 04, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Northland says Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) achieved “a decisive victory” in its Cinvanti patent litigation against Fresenius Kabi USA with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The court upholding the validity of the company’s Cinvanti patents that extend until 2035 protects its $95M-plus Cinvanti franchise and removes “a major overhang” to Heron shares, says the analyst, who has an Outperform rating and $9 price target on the stock.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HRTX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.