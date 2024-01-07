Heron Therapeutics Partners With CrossLink Life Sciences To Expand Promotional Effort For Zynrelef

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) said it has reached a five-year distributor partnership with CrossLink Life Sciences LLC to expand the sales network supporting Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution.

Zynrelef is the first and only non-Opioid dual acting local Anesthetic for post-operative pain.

The partnership will launch in several phases, initially at a regional level, followed by an expanded national rollout. In total, about 650 representatives will be added to Heron's sales network over the next year.

CrossLink will be the lead partner in the United States to expand ZYNRELEF promotion for orthopedic indications.

As per the terms of the deal, CrossLink is compensated on a fixed-fee per vial basis, based on growth over a pre-determined baseline period.

