Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Heron Therapeutics Carry?

As you can see below, Heron Therapeutics had US$149.1m of debt, at March 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$111.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$37.2m.

NasdaqCM:HRTX Debt to Equity History August 10th 2022

How Healthy Is Heron Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Heron Therapeutics had liabilities of US$93.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$156.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$111.9m as well as receivables valued at US$41.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$96.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Heron Therapeutics is worth US$421.2m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Heron Therapeutics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Heron Therapeutics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 7.8%, to US$90m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Heron Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$229m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$209m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Heron Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.