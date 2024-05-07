Heron Therapeutics Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$3.16 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$32.77 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $34.67 million from $29.62 million last year.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$3.16 Mln. vs. -$32.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.02 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $34.67 Mln vs. $29.62 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $138 Mln-$158 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.