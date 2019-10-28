Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: HRTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.00, changing hands as high as $21.29 per share. Heron Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.68 per share, with $31.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.97.

