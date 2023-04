(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) Monday named Craig Collard Collard to succeed Barry Quart as chief executive officer. The roles of Chairman and CEO will now be separate and in place of Barry, Adam Morgan will serve as chairman.

Collard has three decades of experience in pharma companies and has served CEO of Veloxis Pharmaceutics A/S most recently.

