Heron Therapeutics: FDA Approves Expanded Indication For ZYNRELEF

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) said the FDA has approved its supplemental New Drug Application for ZYNRELEF extended-release solution to significantly expand the indication. ZYNRELEF is now indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures. The company noted that this expanded indication for ZYNRELEF will now cover approximately 7 million procedures annually.

Barry Quart, CEO of Heron, said: "With this label expansion, ZYNRELEF is now indicated in significantly more surgeries per year, enabling more institutions to consider therapeutic substitution for a broad range of surgical procedures."

Shares of Heron Therapeutics were up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

