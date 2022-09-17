Heron Therapeutics: FDA Approves APONVIE For Prevention Of Postoperative Nausea, Vomiting In Adults

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) announced that FDA has approved APONVIE (aprepitant) injectable emulsion, for intravenous use for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting or PONV in adults.

APONVIE is the first and innovative IV formulation of aprepitant for PONV prevention, provided in a single-dose vial that delivers the full 32 mg dose approved for PONV, which is ready-to-use, easy to administer, ensures rapid and consistent exposure in patients undergoing surgery.

Delivered via a single 30-second IV injection, APONVIE reaches drug levels associated with =97% receptor occupancy in the brain within five minutes and maintains therapeutic plasma concentrations for at least 48 hours.

