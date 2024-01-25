Heron (HRTX) Gains 19% on FDA Nod for Zynrelef Label Expansion

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. HRTX announced that the FDA has approved a supplemental new drug application (sNDA), seeking label expansion of Zynrelef (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution for the second time since the initial approval.

Zynrelef is the company’s dual-acting local anesthetic that delivers a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam.

Zynrelef is presently approved for foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures in adults.

The latest approval will expand Zynrelef’s indication for soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures, including foot and ankle and other procedures in which direct exposure to articular cartilage is avoided.

It marks a significant development, broadening its application to encompass an estimated 13 million medical procedures annually. This reflects an impressive 86% surge compared with previously indicated procedures.

Heron’s stock surged 18.9% on Jan 24, in response to the encouraging news. Over the past year, shares of HRTX have gained 0.6% against the industry’s 6.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The inclusion of these indications demonstrates the effectiveness of Zynrelef in addressing a wide range of medical needs in pain management.

These studies revealed no distinctive safety concerns following Zynrelef administration. The bupivacaine and meloxicam blood concentrations in patients were also consistent with previously available post-administration data. Such observations contribute to the overall confidence in the drug's reliability and suitability for expanded usage in diverse medical procedures.

The drug was initially approved around mid-2021 as thefirst and only extended-release solution for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty.

The FDA approval was based on positive results from phase III studies of Zynrelef, demonstrating its superiority to bupivacaine solution, the current standard of care. Such parameters of superiority compared with bupivacaine included lower pain scores, opioid consumption and fewer patients experiencing severe pain.

Later the same year, Zynrelef’s label was expanded significantly to include use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures.

