Heron Climbs After Announcing Filing Of SNDA For Zynrelef

December 29, 2022 — 10:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) shares are gaining more than 8 percent after the biotech company announced the filing of an efficacy supplement New Drug Application or sNDA for Zynrelef in soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures on Thursday morning trade. The filing is based on safety and pharmacokinetic data trials recently completed in total shoulder arthroplasty, spinal surgery, abdominoplasty, and C-section.

Zynrelef is currently indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation.

Currently, shares are at $2.43, up 8.40 percent from the previous close of $2.250 on a volume of 183,847.

