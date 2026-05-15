Heron Bay Doubles Down on Vontier, Buying 1.37 Million Shares

Key Points

Heron Bay increased its position by 1,370,006 shares; estimated trade size was $52.76 million based on average quarterly pricing.

Quarter-end position value rose by $47.21 million, reflecting both share additions and price changes.

The move represented a 4.86% increase relative to the fund’s 13F AUM.

Post-trade stake: 2,179,193 shares, valued at $77.30 million.

Vontier now accounts for 7.13% of Heron Bay’s reportable assets, placing it as its largest holding.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 13, 2026, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired an additional 1,370,006 shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT), during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $52.76 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. The fund’s quarter-end position in Vontier stood at 2,179,193 shares, valued at $47.21 million, including both trading activity and price movements.

What else to know

Heron Bay added to its Vontier stake, which now comprises 7.13% of reported 13F assets.

Top holdings after the quarter: NASDAQ:LPLA: $74.97 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $57.92 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSE:SCHW: $57.76 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $56.58 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSE:FDS: $49.76 million (4.6% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, Vontier shares were priced at $28.03, down 23.89% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 49.1 percentage points.

Trailing-12-month revenue was $3.09 billion; net income was $412.50 million.

Five-year revenue CAGR was 2.6%; dividend yield stood at 0.35%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.09 billion Net Income (TTM) $412.50 million Dividend Yield 0.35% Price (as of market close 2026-05-15) $28.03

Company Snapshot

Offers technical equipment, components, software, and services for mobility infrastructure, including fuel dispensing, environmental sensors, payment systems, vehicle diagnostics, and fleet management solutions.

Generates revenue through the sale of products and recurring software and service contracts, leveraging a global distribution network and direct sales to commercial and public sector clients.

Serves retail and commercial fueling operators, convenience stores, car wash operators, vehicle repair businesses, municipal governments, and fleet owners across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.

Vontier is a technology company specializing in hardware, equipment, and software solutions for the global mobility infrastructure sector. With a broad portfolio spanning fueling systems, environmental compliance, fleet management, and automotive diagnostics, the company addresses critical operational needs for commercial and municipal customers. Its scale, diversified offerings, and established brands position it as a key provider in the evolving mobility and transportation technology landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors often take note when an asset manager adds shares to a current holding, especially when that holding was already its No. 1 investment, and remains so. Vontier is Heron Bay’s largest holding in a portfolio focused mainly on technology, pharma, and fintech. Should individual investors follow its lead?

For one thing, Vontier recently sold its Teletrac Navman business for $220 million, with net cash proceeds of around $80 million. Management has announced plans to use much of that cash for share buybacks, which could increase shareholder value. The sale also simplifies Vontier’s portfolio and allows it to focus on its core businesses.

The company has also recently secured long-term contracts tied to the modernization of convenience stores’ fuel and payment systems. Those projects could give Vontier a steady boost to revenue and cash flow. The company beat revenue expectations, suggesting that its core business remains strong and resilient.

Even so, its share price has fallen significantly over the past year. Wall Street analysts believe it’s undervalued, targeting a price around $46.50. That potential upside likely makes the shares attractive to institutional investors, including Heron Bay.

Individual investors may find that Vontier fits their strategy as well if they believe the company’s intrinsic value exceeds its current share price. But keep in mind that value investing often requires patience, as there’s no way to predict when share prices might rise to meet those estimates.

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Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and FactSet Research Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: short June 2026 $97.50 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.