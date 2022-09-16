Heron Awaits FDA Decision On HTX-019

(RTTNews) - Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, awaits FDA decision on its investigational drug HTX-019, proposed for the prevention of Post-Operative Nausea and Vomiting in adults.

The decision date is due on September 17, 2022.

HTX-019 is an emulsion formulation designed to directly deliver aprepitant intravenously.

The New Drug Application was based on the results of Phase 1 clinical trial which showed that 32 mg of HTX-019 as a 30-second IV injection is bioequivalent to oral aprepitant 40 mg, the only substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist to be approved in the U.S. for the prevention of Post-Operative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) in adults.

Postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) is the phenomenon of nausea, vomiting, or retching experienced by a patient in the postanesthesia care unit or within 24 hours following a surgical procedure.

It is estimated that there are approximately 65 million diagnostic and surgical procedures at risk of resulting in PONV in the U.S. each year. More than half of these patients are at moderate to high risk of developing PONV.

HRTX has traded in a range of $2.19 to $12.89 in the last 52 weeks. The stock is trading at $4.65 down 4.20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.