Hero or Zero? 3 High-Risk Cybersecurity Stocks to Make You Rich … or Broke.

In today’s increasingly interconnected world, the significance of cybersecurity has never been greater. As the digital landscape expands, so do the threats posed by cybercriminals. As a result, investors are turning their attention to the lucrative realm of high-risk cybersecurity stocks.

However, with great potential rewards come inherent risks. So, if you’re considering delving into the world of cyber defense investments, read on.

High-risk cybersecurity stocks have become an enticing investment option.

However, it is important to note that not all cybersecurity stocks are of the same caliber. While some may provide exceptional returns, others can be perilous bets.

Consider exploring cybersecurity stocks to buy if you aim to diversify your investment portfolio and take on a higher level of risk.

Remember, investing in high-risk assets demands a calculated approach. It also requires a willingness to weather the storms of this dynamic sector.

CRWD CrowdStrike Holdings $140.87 PANW Palo Alto Networks $189.40 FTNT Fortinet $68.06

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), a cloud-native software company, specializes in endpoint security solutions. It offers robust protection for devices. CrowdStrike’s cloud-based approach perfectly bolsters security in remote work environments.

CrowdStrike leverages the power of machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, to proactively identify security breaches and track down threats.

Additionally, the company has established integration agreements with various tech companies, enabling more cohesive data protection throughout an organization’s IT infrastructure.

Despite facing significant challenges in 2022, CrowdStrike has thrived with impressive sales growth. The company boasts high profitability, as evidenced by its strong free cash flow performance.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) originated before the cloud era and focused on firewalls. Although its traditional services are still in high demand, the real growth potential lies within the cloud sector.

Palo Alto Networks has been highly profitable and has recently acquired over a dozen smaller cloud-native businesses.

This has led to a significant transformation of its security operation. The company’s management anticipates double-digit revenue growth for its next-gen security portfolio designed for the cloud era.

With its steady growth and market leadership, Palo Alto Networks emerged as one of the top-performing stocks among cybersecurity companies in 2022, and the outlook for 2023 remains promising.

As the largest pure-play cybersecurity operation in terms of revenue and market capitalization, Palo Alto Networks holds a prominent position in the industry.

Despite facing intense competition, Palo Alto Networks maintains a strong foothold. Its shares are priced favorably compared to its competitors, making it an attractive investment opportunity. The company completed a 3-for-1 stock split in September 2022, reflecting its continued growth and market presence.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is a renowned legacy security software provider.

Like Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet has consistently achieved double-digit percentage growth and exhibits strong profitability. However, unlike Palo Alto Networks’ acquisition strategy, Fortinet has focused on organic development.

Fortinet has unveiled a software-based internet security product, currently under construction and deployment in collaboration with Telefónica (NYSE:TEF), a prominent European telecom provider.

Fortinet has forged a partnership with Singapore’s Quantum Engineering Programme. This collaboration aims to develop cutting-edge security solutions for quantum computing, highlighting Fortinet’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

Fortinet holds a prominent position as a leading provider of firewalls.

It is a trusted partner for numerous organizations in building new data centers and 5G mobile networks.

In June of 2022, the company successfully executed a stock split, resulting in a 5-for-1 split. For investors seeking a winning combination of sales and profitability growth, Fortinet stands out as one of the top security stocks available in the market.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

