Hero MotoCorp raises new Harley-Davidson prices in India

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS on Wednesday raised prices of the new Indian Harley-Davidson motorcycle by 10,500 rupees ($127.45) days after the Harley chief executive said pre-orders of the new model exceeded the company's expectations.

The Harley-Davidson X440 will be priced at 239,500 rupees ($2,905.06) and above, with the hike applicable for all its variants, Hero said in a statement. Deliveries are expected to begin by October.

Harley entered the space with its British rival Triumph last month and unveiled their cheapest models in India, the largest motorcycle market by sales, to tap into higher spending in premium segments across categories.

Triumph had crossed more than 14,000 in bookings last month, while Hero or Harley did not disclose their booking numbers.

"We've been extremely pleased with the reception that the X440 has received since launch, with pre-orders exceeding initial expectations from launch," Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz had said on anearnings calllast week.

Hero shares were down as much as 2.6% in morning trade on Wednesday, while the U.S.-listed Harley-Davidson HOG.N shares closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday.

