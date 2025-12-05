Hero MotoCorp (BSE:500182) Price Target Increased by 10.52% to 6,104.43

The average one-year price target for Hero MotoCorp (BSE:500182) has been revised to ₹ 6,104.43 / share. This is an increase of 10.52% from the prior estimate of ₹ 5,523.16 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 3,939.47 to a high of ₹ 7,875.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.90% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 3,770.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hero MotoCorp. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500182 is 0.23%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 14,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,872K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500182 by 0.33% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,705K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500182 by 3.55% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,084K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500182 by 12.08% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 843K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500182 by 13.62% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 716K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500182 by 2.93% over the last quarter.

