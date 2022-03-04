Hermes says it temporarily closes Russia stores - linkedin post

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Hermes said on Friday it would temporarily close its stores in Russia and pause all commercial activities in the country, according to a post on the French company's LinkedIn page.

