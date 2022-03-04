Commodities

Hermes says it is temporarily closing Russia stores - LinkedIn post

Contributor
Mimosa Spencer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

French luxury group Hermes said on Friday it would temporarily close its stores in Russia and pause all commercial activities in the country.

Adds details

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes HRMS.PA said on Friday it would temporarily close its stores in Russia and pause all commercial activities in the country.

"Deeply concerned by the situation in Europe at this time, it is with regret that we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores in Russia and pause all our commercial activities from the evening of March 4th," Hermes said in a post on the French company's LinkedIn page.

Hermes has three stores in Russia.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer ; editing by Tassilo Hummel and Jon Boyle)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular