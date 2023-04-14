Commodities

Hermes sales rise 23% in Q1, boosted by China

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

April 14, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

Adds quote, details

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes HRMS.PA rose 23% in the first quarter, above market expectations, as wealthy shoppers in China and Europe splurged on luxury fashion and accessories despite higher prices andglobal marketturmoil.

Sales for the three months ending in March came to 3.38 billion euros. The increase of 23%, at constant exchange rates, beat a Visible Alpha consensus of 15% growth.

Hermes finance chief Eric du Halgouet told journalists store traffic in the United States, where rival LVMH earlier this week flagged softer demand for fashion and leather goods, continued to rise and trends in April remained positive.

"What we're seeing in the United States is globally an increase in (store) traffic, the trends we've seen in April remain favorable, with, again, very dynamic traffic," he said.

"We obviously remain vigilant as far as macro trends are concerned... but we have not seen a slowdown so far."

Hermes raised prices by around 7% at the start of the year, a higher rate than its usual 2-3% annual increase.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.