Hermes sales lifted by robust growth in U.S., Asia

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

February 17, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Mimosa Spencer for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Birkin bag maker Hermes HRMS.PA on Friday posted a 22.9% rise in fourth quarter sales, lifted by brisk business in the United States with the company flagging "sustained" sales in China, despite COVID-19 disruptions.

Sales for the three months to end-December came to 2.99 billion euros, outpacing analyst expectations for 17% growth at constant rates, according to a Visible Alpha consensus.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 13 euros per share at its next general meeting on April 20th.

"In the medium-term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group

confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates," it said in a statement.

European luxury brands have benefited from a strong, post-pandemic rebound as shoppers drew on savings during lockdowns to treat themselves to designer label fashion.

Much of the industry took a hit in China, the world's second-largest economy at the end of last year, due to lockdowns and the country's subsequent exit from its zero-COVID policy, which caused a surge of infections.

But Hermes executive chairman Axel Dumas said the group had a "very good" fourth quarter in Asia and saw no fundamental change in trend in China.

Hermes said it has created 4,300 jobs, including 2,900 in France, over the past three years, and plans to hire more people this year.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer Editing by Ingrid Melander)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

