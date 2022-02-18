Hermès makes a virtue of supply-chain bottlenecks

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hermès International is putting a positive spin on supply-chain problems. The $150 billion French luxury group on Friday reported that sales in its leather goods division dropped 5% year-on-year in last three months of 2021. It’s concerning as the unit, which produces the $9,000 Birkin bag, brought in almost half the group’s quarterly sales of 2.4 billion euros. Executive Chairman Axel Dumas said workers cannot make bags fast enough to keep up with demand.

In the luxury business, scarcity can be a selling point. Hermès typically caps volume growth in the production of leather goods at about 7% annually. As revenue in its leather goods division last year was up 29% on 2020, after adjusting for exchange rate gyrations, some shortages were inevitable.

Investors were less impressed, marking Hermès shares down 6% on Friday morning. But they’re still valued at about 51 times last year’s earnings; luxury rivals Kering and LVMH trade on 26 and 29 times, respectively. It’s not just Hermès bags which enjoy a scarcity premium. (By Karen Kwok)

