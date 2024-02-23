Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (ENXTPA:RMS) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 2,250.83

The average one-year price target for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (ENXTPA:RMS) has been revised to 2,250.83 / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of 2,037.81 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,842.24 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.84% from the latest reported closing price of 2,270.00 / share.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Maintains 0.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.86%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.69%, a decrease of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.66% to 244,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 61,112K shares representing 58.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,716K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 6.27% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 45,675K shares representing 43.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,758K shares, representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 22.43% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 27,469K shares representing 26.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,569K shares, representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 35.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,701K shares representing 14.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 96.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 98.24% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 10,182K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,857K shares, representing an increase of 32.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 41.15% over the last quarter.

