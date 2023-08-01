Hermes International (HESAF) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 2,255.04

The average one-year price target for Hermes International (OTC:HESAF) has been revised to 2,255.04 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 2,119.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,543.44 to a high of 2,780.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.74% from the latest reported closing price of 2,216.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HESAF is 0.74%, an increase of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 153,283K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 36,344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,687K shares, representing a decrease of 14.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESAF by 2.43% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 27,369K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,301K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 96.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESAF by 98.89% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,934K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,589K shares, representing an increase of 30.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESAF by 80.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 96.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESAF by 98.85% over the last quarter.

