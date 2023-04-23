Hermes International (EPA:RMS) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 1,959.47

The average one-year price target for Hermes International (EPA:RMS) has been revised to 1,959.47 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 1,808.87 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,242.30 to a high of 2,467.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.20% from the latest reported closing price of 2,003.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hermes International. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMS is 0.67%, an increase of 12.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.86% to 154,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 41,687K shares representing 39.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,319K shares, representing an increase of 12.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 28.30% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 27,369K shares representing 26.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,569K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 20.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,389K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 96.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 98.94% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 9,377K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares, representing an increase of 75.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 363.88% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,589K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,858K shares, representing an increase of 22.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMS by 65.94% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.